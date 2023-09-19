Tony Khan Says Jade Cargill Is ‘Always Welcome In AEW’

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Superstar Crossover podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked about the rumors of Jade Cargill leaving AEW for WWE:

“Jade had a great match on Friday night on AEW Rampage and it was a great match against Kris Statlander. Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship on Rampage on Friday night and I thought that was a great match, definitely one of the best matches I’ve seen either of them have and I thought a really great main event for the show. As far as Jade goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade’s been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW, you know, could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW.”

