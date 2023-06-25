Tony Khan Talks About Trying To Use ChatGPT To Write Wrestling TV Show

ChatGPT is coming, folks!

Tony Khan knows it!

The AEW and ROH President spoke with CNBC for an interview to promote tonight’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 co-promoted event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During the discussion, Khan spoke about ChatGPT and how he tested out using it to try and write a ten-segment pro wrestling television show.

“It’s not insane,” Khan said. “I’ve definitely messed around with ChatGPT and AI a decent amount. One thing about them is they take criticism and feedback very well. When I first messed around with ChatGPT and asked it, ‘give me your best version of Dynamite,’ it has limited knowledge of world events since 2021, so its presentation of AEW, then you found that it was really looking at AEW from a couple of years ago, people who are not in AEW or are not here now. One thing was giving it an updated roster.”

Khan continued, “Another thing I thought was interesting was asking it to write a ten-segment wrestling show with nine breaks that is two hours long. Trying to format it out. It did the same thing everyone does when they first get into wrestling, and what all fans would do, and ideally, it’s a great thing, trying to put too much in versus what you can actually get done in two hours. I saw that ChatGPT, like a human being, was trying to stuff too much into the show. I retrained it, it took the criticism well, and then came back with alternative ideas. It had some solid thoughts and I could see the merits of people utilizing it to check their work or come up with ideas.”

Check out the complete interview via the Twitter video embedded below.