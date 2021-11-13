Tony Khan Teases A Wrestler Helping Out Best Friends After AEW Rampage Goes Off Air

In the main event of the November 12th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match.

After Rampage went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan came to the ring and had a message for the Best Friends. Khan brought up the NJPW faction Chaos that the Best Friends are now part of…

“Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it’s a good idea.”

Fans have been speculating that Chaos members Kazuchika Okada and/or Tomohiro Ishii could be making an AEW appearance soon since both are currently in the United States. Okada has a match scheduled against Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy) at tonight’s NJPW Battle of the Valley show in California.