Tony Khan Teasing Surprise For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is teasing a surprise for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS.

Khan took to Twitter today and thanked fans for stepping up and giving them a successful premiere on TBS last week. He then hyped “big matches, big moments” and a possible surprise for tonight’s show.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you!,” Khan wrote.

There’s no word on what the surprise could be, but there’s been speculation on Jon Moxley returning soon as he’s scheduled to defend the GCW World Title against Homicide at The Wrld On GCW from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on January 23. Moxley has been out of action since entering treatment for alcohol use in early November.

AEW currently has 4 matches announced for tonight’s Dynamite from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina – Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Daniel Garcia, and CM Punk vs. Wardlow.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Khan’s full tweet: