Tony Khan Thanks Christopher Daniels Following His Match With Hangman Page

The opening matchup of Saturday night’s Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Collision saw “Hangman” Adam Page defeat “The Fallen Angel” Christoper Daniels in a Texas Death Match, which is believed to be his last ever match in pro wrestling. Page won the match with a Deadeye on a steel chair and then his Buckshot Lariat finisher to the back of Daniels’ head. Immediately following the match, Page hit Daniel with his own move, the Angels Wings.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter (X) moments later and thanked Daniels.

Khan wrote, “Thank you Fallen Angel @facdaniels!

Saturday Night #AEWCollision now on both @tntdrama + @StreamOnMax”

