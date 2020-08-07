Tony Khan Thanks Fans After Big AEW Dynamite Rating, Eric Bischoff, Matt Hardy, JR-Taz

– Tony Khan tweeted the following, thanking the fans for their support of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. He said:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we were top 5 in the 18-49 demo again + our biggest overall audience since pre-pandemic! With Fulham winning the Play-Offs & back in the Premier League + this Dynamite rating, it’s the best week I’ve ever had.”

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Bischoff’s appearance on AEW Dynamite was a one-off and there are no plans to use him going forward.

– AEW posted the following video, showing Jim Ross and Taz commenting on the TNT title match between Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky on next week’s episode of Dynamite:

.@JRsBBQ and @OfficialTAZ weigh in on next week's #TNTChampionship match between @CodyRhodes and @ScorpioSky The #AEWDynamite Post-Show goes live after Dynamite every Wednesday and you can watch at AEW's Official Youtube channel – https://t.co/S97K8JEpkJ pic.twitter.com/aoX3tkGFM1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

– As seen during last night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Matt Hardy was busted open the hard way after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at his face. There was some backstage heat on Sammy Guevara for throwing the chair full force at Hardy’s head. AEW posted the following video, showing Matt Hardy receiving medical attention backstage after the match: