Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Keeping AEW Dynamite In The Top 10

Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings. AEW Dynamite reached a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, drawing in 792,000 viewers total. The show came in at #9 among cable shows in the demographic.

