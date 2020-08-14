Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Keeping AEW Dynamite In The Top 10

Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings. AEW Dynamite reached a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, drawing in 792,000 viewers total. The show came in at #9 among cable shows in the demographic.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we’ve been in the Top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays! Next week we’re at a special showtime Saturday night August 22 6pm ET after NBA Playoffs with a great card! We’ll be back to every Wednesday soon! pic.twitter.com/Uv0qLnaqqA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2020