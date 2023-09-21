Tony Khan Touts Ratings Success Of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023

This year’s “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite was a success.

Tony Khan took to social media on Thursday to tout the ratings and viewership success of the annual “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday.

As noted, the show broke the company’s all-time record for biggest final day ticket sales for a show for Wednesday’s taping in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a post on his official Twitter (X) feed, the AEW President touted the ratings and viewership success of the two-hour AEW on TBS program from 9/20.

“Thanks to you all who watched AEW Dynamite last night,” Khan began. “AEW Grand Slam was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable with the most Dynamite viewers in 6 months [plus] most viewers age 18-49 in over a year, more than last year’s Grand Slam!”

Khan concluded, “We’re on our best run of major events ever, thanks to you!”