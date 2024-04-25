Tony Schiavone Discusses The Atmosphere At AEW Dynasty, Will Ospreay’s Growing Popularity

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including the atmosphere at AEW Dynasty, particularly the match between Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson.

Schiavone said, “Yeah, didn’t we expect it, though? Didn’t we all know that it was going to be a great match? Listen, to me, Bryan Danielson not only is to me one of the greatest performers ever, but one of my favorite people of all time. You can sit and talk to Bryan Danielson for a long, long time about wrestling, just like you can with Chris Hero. Just sit and talk wrestling with them and just pick their brain and talk about the history of wrestling or moves or the business. So I knew it was going to be a great match. Will Ospreay to me has become like the…I don’t know, I don’t know how to describe him. If I say, ‘Oh, the greatest of all time,’ that would be wrong to say that. But I don’t know anybody that has come in in such a short period of time and captured the excitement of the fans as Will Ospreay has. Not only with what he can do in the ring, but his promos, with the exception of some of the things he said, his promos have been great, wonderful. So I’m just amazed at him. Every time I see Will Ospreay, I say, ‘Slow down, dude. You got a lot of wrestling ahead of you, you don’t want to kill yourself.’ He said. ‘I don’t know how to do it any other way.’ So yeah, the match was wonderful. I wasn’t on the call, but Okada and PAC was wonderful as well.”

