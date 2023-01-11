Tony Schiavone Offers High Praise For Excalibur, Paul Wight

Excalibur and Paul Wight have some commentary chops.

Someone with a significant level of experience in the field, Tony Schiavone, recently co-signed such a belief.

During the latest installment of his “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator offered high-praise for Excalibur’s abilities, and even vouched for Paul Wight as a legitimate addition to the AEW broadcast team.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his thoughts on Excalibur as an AEW commentator: “He’s a f—ing amazing announcer. There’s nobody like him. I’m telling you, he is an amazing f—ing announcer. As an old f—er here, I’m learned so much from him. He’s taught me a lot about how things should be done. We do have a lot of fun during the commercial breaks…especially when Taz is out there.”

On Paul Wight getting very good at play-by-play for Elevation: “Paul Wight’s starting to do play-by-play for us on Elevation. I think he’s gonna be very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Go back and listen to Gorilla Monsoon and listen to all what he did.’ Paul is so willing to learn, he really is, and work hard at being an announcer.”

