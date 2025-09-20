Top 3 Moments Of AEW All Out: Toronto

On Saturday, September 20th, All Elite Wrestling returned to the home of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs, the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, for one of its biggest shows of the year, “AEW All Out: Toronto.” The show was headlined by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, in an instant classic.

We also saw Adam Copeland & Christian Cage team up to face FTR, Darby Allin battle Jon Moxley in a coffin match, Toni Storm defend the AEW Women’s Championship in a four-way match, a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the event?

Honorable Mention: Kris Statlander Wins the AEW Women’s Championship

In the only championship change of the night, we saw Toni Storm defend the AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, & Thekla. Statlander put Storm away to win the AEW Women’s Championship. This marked Statlander’s first AEW Women’s Championship win and is a very welcome change. While Storm’s run was a lot of fun, it’s time for someone new to take the reins, and Statlander is the woman to do just that. Congrats to the new AEW Women’s Champion, Kris Statlander.

3. Pac Returns With A Vengeance

In one of the big marquee matches of the night, we saw the Death Riders’ Jon Moxley go to war with Darby Allin in a coffin match. This was a rivalry that began all the way back in September of last year, when Moxley defeated Allin at Grand Slam to retain his AEW World Championship at the time.

Over the course of the year, we saw Moxley become far more dangerous, surrounding himself with some of the most violent and sadistic wrestlers around today. This includes Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. However, one name that has been forgotten about is Pac.

However, forgotten no more. Pac made his return to AEW at “All Out: Toronto,” helping Moxley to put Allin away and win the match. While some may have forgotten about him, Pac was one of the founding members of the Death Riders, and he looks poised to pick up right where he left off.

2. Beth Copeland Debuts, Gets Taken Out By FTR

In the opening match of “All Out: Toronto,” we saw Adam Copeland & Christian Cage team up to face off with FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. The show kicked off with Copeland making his entrance in front of his home crowd and being serenaded by the thousands in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena.

Copeland, Cage, and FTR truly went to a tag team war to open the show. This was a fantastic match between the legendary tag team and one of the top tag teams in all of AEW. In one of the biggest moments of the night, Beth Copeland, formerly known as Beth Phoenix in WWE, made her big debut, taking Stokely Hathaway out of the equation.

When the dust settled, Copeland would score the victory for his team in front of his hometown fans. However, Beth’s debut was short-lived when, in a post-match attack, FTR hit a spike piledriver on her, all while Copeland was handcuffed to the ropes. It remains to be seen where things go from here, but one thing we know for sure is that Beth Copeland is All Elite.

1. Jurassic Express Reunites

In the final match before ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher went to war over the top prize in AEW, we saw Brodido put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against the Young Bucks, Hechicero & Josh Alexander, and JetSpeed in a four-way ladder match.

Brody King & Bandido retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships after a hellacious ladder match. Following their loss, the Young Bucks faced off with an angry Jack Perry, who took the fight to both of them. However, he was very quickly outnumbered before the lights went out.

A vignette aired showing Perry digging up and reviving Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus emerged when the lights came back on and double-chokeslammed the Bucks. The original Jurassic Express theme played, and the fans went crazy. This was by far the best and most feel-good moment of the night. A boy and his dinosaur, Jurassic Express, return.