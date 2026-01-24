Top AEW Executive Reportedly Exits The Company

According to Wrestling Intel, Nik Sobic, the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games at AEW, has left the company.

Sobic oversaw operations and live events and played a key role in the development of AEW Fight Forever. Details surrounding his departure have not been disclosed.

The report also mentioned that Sobic was a “key player” in the development of Fight Forever, which was released in June 2023. Although the game received mixed reviews, it was deemed commercially successful. It remains unclear whether his exit is related to the video game.

Sobic joined AEW when it launched in 2019 and previously worked with Tony Khan as a director for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was involved in securing sponsorships for the company, including a partnership with SEGA to promote Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which was featured on AEW Dynamite in 2023.

Last year, it was reported that AEW had learned “some major lessons” from the development and release of Fight Forever. Since the game’s launch, there have been no announcements about plans for a second console game. As of now, AEW has not commented on Sobic’s departure.