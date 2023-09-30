Top AEW Star Expected To Be Absent From Television For A Few Weeks

Adam Cole suffered an ankle injury while running to the ring during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe on the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special two weeks ago.

It happened when he landed on the floor at ringside after jumping off the entrance ramp. He was on his way to the hospital after the show. Cole and MJF were supposed to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream this Sunday, but Cole revealed this week on Dynamite that he needs surgery. MJF will travel alone and defend his titles in a handicap match.

During a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select mentioned that Cole’s real-life girlfriend, Britt Baker, will also be missing a few weeks of TV while assisting Cole in his recovery from surgery.

He stated, “I have been told that Britt will likely not be at TV for a couple of weeks because she’s going to be taking care of Adam Cole, that she had to drive him around, that he was not able to take care of himself.”