Top AEW Star Has Been Dealing With A Separated Shoulder

While he recovers, one of AEW’s top stars will be absent for some time.

On Wednesday’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite, Private Party defeated the Young Bucks to win the AEW Tag Team titles and keep the team together. This match ended when Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy used the Gin and Juice on Nicholas Jackson.

This is their first reign as Tag Team Champions since signing with AEW in 2019. This was a match from this month’s WrestleDream, where the Bucks defeated Private Party to retain their titles.

Bryan Alvarez reported in his AEW Dynamite recap that Nicholas Jackson has been dealing with a separated shoulder. It was also revealed that the injury had been bothering him for weeks.

As of this writing, it is unclear how long Jackson will be out of action. We wish him speedy recovery.