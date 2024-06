Fightful Select reports that top AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page is set to make his return to the company soon.

There is no exact date on when Page will return, but it will be within the next month.

While his creative direction is unknown, it is assumed that he will remain a heel.

Page has not competed on AEW TV since the Revolution PPV event back in March. Page is reportedly not injured and was on the sidelines for personal reasons.