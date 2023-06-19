Top Dolla Responds To Reports Of Having Heat With Some People Backstage

In the wrestling business, there are rules that govern everything from how people are treated backstage by shaking hands with veteran wrestlers to how they interact with higher-ups.

Top Dolla has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way, which was evident during a recent match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) defeated Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) and LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Sheamus) (w/Butch) and The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in a Tag Team #1 Contendership Gauntlet Match.

After taking a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, Dolla was eliminated in 8 seconds. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Dolla has backstage heat.

Bryan Alvarez: “This is one of those weeks where they decided every match is gonna get two minutes. We had a gauntlet to determine the number one contenders. We had, Street Profits versus Ridge and Shamus, which Ridge and Shamus won in two minutes. Then we had Ridge and Shamus versus The Good Brothers, which actually went five minutes, but three minutes was during a commercial. So we saw two minutes, which Ridge and Shamus won. Then we had Ridge and Shamus versus the LWO, which Ridge and Shamus won in two minutes. Then we had Ridge and Hit Row, which did not go two minutes because Top Dolla hit the ring. He was immediately Brogue Kicked and pinned in seconds.”

Alvarez: “Eight seconds. It’s funny cuz they were not even advertising the match, to begin with, last week when they did the angle. And I thought, so they’re just…Michael Cole seemed to take great glee in Top Dolla getting squashed the way he is. It really felt like watching that.”

Meltzer: “Well, Cole and Storyline is always bearing top dollar.

Alvarez: “Yeah. But he makes fun of his raps. He makes fun of his raps…”

Meltzer: “Yeah, well, exactly. But I mean, the whole thing is, like he is not very popular with some people. And when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like, man, whatever you’ve said, man, you got some enemies on the creative team because this was, this was like the burial of all burials.”

As seen below, Dolla appears to have responded to the report with the following tweet: