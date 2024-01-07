Top WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For December 2023

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics revealed the top merchandise sellers for WWE in December 2023, with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the #1 position and CM Punk in the #2 position.

You can check out the list below:

Top Merchandise Sellers:

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Items in top 10 daily: 0) [reverse rank value: 6,175]

– CM Punk (109) [5,678]

– “Main Event” Jey Uso (77) [5,158]

– LA Knight (38) [4,723]

– “The Viper” Randy Orton (52) [3,891]

– Bray Wyatt (15) [2,339]

– John Cena (7) [2,235]

– Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley (2) [1,436]

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (2) [1,389]

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin (0) [1,232]