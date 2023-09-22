Top WWE RAW Star Scheduled For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE airs a new episode of SmackDown on FOX tonight, and the company is hoping to stack up the show.

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will defend against Asuka, and the show will feature Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is set to have his first TV match since defeating then-United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Click here for more information.

Becky Lynch, the NXT Women’s Champion, has shared her schedule for the next few weeks, which includes tonight’s SmackDown. It’s unclear whether she’ll appear on the show or work a dark match.

Lynch will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton in a rematch next Saturday at No Mercy.

Her WWE schedule is as follows:

* 9/22 GLENDALE, AZ – SMACKDOWN

* 9/23 PALM SPRINGS, CA V – SUPERSHOW

* 9/24 FRESNO, CA – SUPERSHOW

* 9/25 ONTARIO, CA – RAW

* 9/30 BAKERSFIELD, CA – NXT MERCY

* 10/01 STATELINE, NV – SUPERSHOW

* 10/02 SAN JOSE, CA – RAW

* 10/03 ORLANDO, FL – NXT