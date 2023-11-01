Top WWE Star Has Already Arrived In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

The pre-show begins at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main event at 1 p.m. ET. This is the second WWE event in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, and John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa are among the top matches on the card.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Priest, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh are also on the card.

According to PWInsider, while the majority of the WWE roster is scheduled to leave on Thursday for the show, Cena has already arrived. It’s not clear why he arrived so early.

Cena’s WWE schedule currently concludes with this event. However, because the Hollywood strike has yet to be resolved, it is possible that more dates will be added.