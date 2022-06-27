Top WWE Stars Congratulate John Cena, Backstage Video of Cena at RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena commented on tonight’s 20th Anniversary RAW celebration on Twitter today. He also shared a video of himself in various outfits over the years.
What a long, strange trip it’s been…
Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/l57y84X5Bd
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022
Cena also tweeted a new video of him signing a sizable stack of pictures backstage during RAW.
Yup, this is how I know it’s a Monday… #WWERaw is LIVE tonight!
SIGNED. SEALED. DELIVERED.
8pm ET on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EJojcAXUZZ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022
In related news, Cena got special Twitter video greetings this afternoon from WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. These videos are available below:
I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena!
Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GuX0gehbiy
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2022
Congratulations to YOU @JohnCena on your 20th anniversary! Have fun at #WWERaw tonight, I know you will! #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/7dS9Yu2iyq
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 27, 2022
Thank you, John. @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/QHXgVLmycB
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 27, 2022
I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings! #Hustle #Loyalty #Respect #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/r8oc7OPWw0
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 27, 2022
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.