Top WWE Stars Congratulate John Cena, Backstage Video of Cena at RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena commented on tonight’s 20th Anniversary RAW celebration on Twitter today. He also shared a video of himself in various outfits over the years.

Cena also tweeted a new video of him signing a sizable stack of pictures backstage during RAW.

In related news, Cena got special Twitter video greetings this afternoon from WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. These videos are available below:

