Top WWE Stars Congratulate John Cena, Backstage Video of Cena at RAW

John Cena commented on tonight's 20th Anniversary RAW celebration on Twitter today. He also shared a video of himself in various outfits over the years.

What a long, strange trip it’s been… Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/l57y84X5Bd — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

Cena also tweeted a new video of him signing a sizable stack of pictures backstage during RAW.

Yup, this is how I know it’s a Monday… #WWERaw is LIVE tonight!

SIGNED. SEALED. DELIVERED.

8pm ET on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EJojcAXUZZ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

Cena got special Twitter video greetings this afternoon from WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. These videos are available below:

I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena!

Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GuX0gehbiy — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2022

Congratulations to YOU @JohnCena on your 20th anniversary! Have fun at #WWERaw tonight, I know you will! #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/7dS9Yu2iyq — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 27, 2022

I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings! #Hustle #Loyalty #Respect #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/r8oc7OPWw0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 27, 2022

