Top WWE Star’s Contract Set To Expire In 18 Months

In a candid and insightful interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley opened up about her future in WWE, the current state of the women’s division, and the impact younger talent is having on her perspective.

Bayley, who has been a staple of WWE’s women’s division for over a decade, confirmed that she still has a year and a half remaining on her current WWE contract.

“I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we’ll see what happens then,” Bayley said, leaving the door open regarding her long-term future in WWE.

When asked what could come next in her career, Bayley reflected on the ground she’s already covered.

“Man, I don’t know. I think I’ve done everything I really want to do — not everything. There’s still a lot I want to get done, but I’ve done so much with WWE, and I’ve been here for already 12 years. There’s a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots.”

Bayley went on to praise the new generation of women wrestlers, especially her current tag team partner Lyra Valkyria, as well as other NXT standouts.

“Teaming with Lyra right now has been super eye-opening to what the whole division has to offer. I’ve got to work with Roxanne. I got to work with Cora,” she noted. “Even like last night, hanging out with Lyra, we went out to dinner, and we hung out with Michin for her birthday. But being able to hang out with her outside of wrestling, hearing her mindset and why she does this, why she wants to make it better, what she wants to make better, how she wants to help even me — things that we’re doing going into WrestleMania — how she wants to be better for me makes me so happy.”

Bayley’s admiration for the newer generation has helped shape how she envisions her own place within WWE’s future.

“So when I think about, ‘Okay, I might be done in a couple of years, who knows?’ I know that it’s going to be in good hands. So that makes me really happy,” Bayley shared. “Before, John Cena always said he couldn’t leave because who was going to do what he does? Who’s going to take his place? Who’s going to be the one to freaking put asses in seats? Who’s going to be the one that the kids want to see, that the kids idolize to the level that he does? Cody’s doing that. I’m not saying I’m John Cena, but that’s kind of the same mindset.”

Bayley concluded with a powerful statement that sums up her approach to the business and her legacy:

“As long as it’s in good hands, the goal was to just leave it in a better place than you found it.”

As one of the most respected women in WWE, Bayley’s future remains bright, whether it continues inside the ring or eventually transitions into a mentorship role. Either way, her impact on the division—and the company—continues to resonate.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest on Bayley’s journey and what’s next for WWE’s women’s division.