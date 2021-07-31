Trailer Released For “See” Season 2 Featuring Dave Bautista

The official trailer for the second season of Apple TV+’s “See” series has been released.

Former WWE star Dave Bautista stars in the show as Edo Voss. It will be released on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The promotional material reads like, “See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further”