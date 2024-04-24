Trick Williams Reacts To NXT Title Win, WWE Releases Full Match, Triple H Comments

Trick Williams “whooped that trick” on Tuesday night.

Closing out night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 last night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was Trick Williams defeating “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov to capture the WWE NXT World Championship.

Williams ended the show with an emotional celebration in front of one of the loudest crowds in recent WWE NXT memory.

Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on Trick Williams finally capturing the brass ring in WWE NXT.

“Congratulations to Trick Williams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of WWE NXT’s toughest in Ilja Dragunov,” he wrote via X. “The era of Trick Williams is looking bright.”

Additionally, the new WWE NXT World Champion spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview while snapping studio images as the title-holder for WWE NXT in his first championship photo shoot.

“Man, it means the world to me, man,” Trick said when asked what this accomplishment means to him. “I’ve been fighting a long time for this. This is a testament of that hard work. I’ve been fighting for this.”

He continued, bringing up the story line that was used on the show last night, which saw Trick talking to his mom on the phone and encouraging her to continue her fight with illness while he continues his fight to become champion.

“I come from fighters,” he said. “I’ve been fighting my whole life. My momma’s fighting right now, she’s in the hospital. My brother’s been fighting for a long time. It’s all good. So I did this, it’s bigger than me. It’s not just for me. It’s for everybody, the people who love me, the people that have been having my back for a long time. They’ve taught me how to fight, and I’m gonna keep fighting. I’m never gonna stop fighting. Believe that. NXT, we in good hands, baby. Believe that.”

As they did with the WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal main event from this week’s episode of Raw, WWE has released the complete Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov main event world title bout from Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ via the official YouTube channel.