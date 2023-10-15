Trios Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII

You can officially pencil in a championship match for the next AEW “Battle of the Belts” special event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn backstage. The segment saw the trio confronted by the team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia, leading to a title showdown between the six men for the aforementioned quarterly special TV series.

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII is scheduled to take place next Saturday night in Memphis, TN. and will air immediately after AEW Collision on TNT at 10/9c.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Saturday night for live AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts 8 results coverage from Memphis, TN.