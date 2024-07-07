Triple H Addresses Botched Pin Attempt In Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins Match

At the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank PLE, a pinfall was botched during World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest’s match against Seth Rollin. Rollins attempted to cover after hitting a falcon arrow, and Priest did not kick out, but the referee stopped the count.

While speaking to the media after the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the botch.

Triple H said, “Human beings in a ring, mistakes happen, things happen, it is what it is. It’s funny for me now looking at that – if that was something I was involved in as a talent, I don’t care how good the rest of it was, that would be all I would think about. And to me, it’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. But a bunch of people will attack that, criticize that, comment on that. I don’t know why, that’s just the negative so outweighs the positive sometimes.”

WTF happened here? Damian Priest HAD TO BE knocked out for this to be that bad. Drew McIntyre cashes in. Punk gets his revenge for Chicago. Priest retains. Rollins doesn’t get another shot as long as Priest is champ #MITB pic.twitter.com/l83uA9VwlG — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) July 7, 2024

He continued, “And to me, I wish I could just go in the back, shut off his phone, have no-one talk to him for a while, and just have him think about all the other great stuff that happened in that, and the roll that he’s been on, and how great of a job he has done as World Champion. And what he’s done to get there and deserve it, because he deserves all the credit in the world for all those things, and he has stepped up to a place where when you see him as a performer now, I feel like I’m watching a champion come out. I feel like I’m watching a top tier guy. That’s on him, that’s how he has handled himself and made himself own that position. He’s done an incredible job of it. I’m incredibly proud of him as a performer. Late in his career, right? To get to this level, something that no-one thought he would ever be able to do, he’s got himself in incredible shape, done an unbelievable job. I hate for it to be like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re that guy that didn’t kick out the one time’. That’s the shame part to me, because his performance tonight was off the charts, as was Seth’s, as was Drew’s, as was Punk’s, as was everybody else in this show tonight. It’s just the way the world works.”