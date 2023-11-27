Triple H Addresses Why Jade Cargill Hasn’t Started Wrestling Yet On WWE TV

Jade Cargill officially signed with WWE in September of 2023. During the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Triple H explained why Jade has yet to wrestle on WWE television.

“I have no less belief in her now than I did then. It’s interesting, when she came in we talked about her development and where she would land. I want to make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she’s ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that. So, the idea is we exposed her, we made her be seen, people are understanding and they are waiting and they are excited for her to come and when she does, it will be massive. I don’t want a pitch to get thrown at her that she’s never seen before. I want no matter what that pitch is she’s going to crack that thing out of the park. You can just see it in her, that’s the presence she has, that’s the star she is. I’m in no rush. When she says, ‘I’m ready,’ I’m ready.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the following about Triple H’s comments:

“He kind of made a knock about her training. [WWE] gave her the big build-up, they brought her in and they don’t want her to sink. They want her to be ready for all things when they debut her.”

