Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ‘Had Opposed’ a WWE Sale, Update on Potential Buyers

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are against the sale of WWE, or were at one point according to a new report.

Axios recently published an article about the recent WWE shakeups, noting that Triple H and Stephanie were opposed to a sale.

“Sources told Axios that Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the company’s chief content officer and a retired professional wrestler, had opposed a sale,” according to the report.

The report stated, potential buyers for WWE include Comcast (NBCU’s parent company), Disney, Amazon, and even Apple. This is consistent with an earlier report from today, which stated that all of the speculated-on media players, such as Comcast, are in the mix, as is Saudi Arabia with their Public Investment Fund. Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, is also “in the hunt” for WWE.