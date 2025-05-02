Triple H Congratulates Meiko Satomura Following Her Retirement

Japanese pro wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has officially retired, with her final match taking place at a Sendai Girls event on Tuesday, April 29th.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) to congratulate Satomura on her illustrious career. He expressed his admiration by stating, “Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura. Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes worldwide.”

Satomura previously competed in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand, where she held the Women’s Title.