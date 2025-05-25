Triple H Holds Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting

WWE recently conducted a mandatory Zoom meeting for all contracted talent focused on educating its roster about emerging medical treatments, specifically PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and stem cell therapy.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the purpose of the session was to update talent on the current scientific understanding surrounding these therapies. WWE reportedly presented the discussion as an informative session, aiming to help wrestlers make smarter, more informed decisions regarding injury recovery and long-term health management.

The company emphasized that the meeting was meant to be educational, not promotional. The session focused on explaining which aspects of PRP and stem cell treatments have been backed by peer-reviewed research, and which parts of the process still lack sufficient scientific evidence to be considered proven or effective.

Sources noted that WWE made it clear this was not a directive or recommendation to undergo these therapies, nor was it discouraging them. The goal was simply to give performers a clearer view of the risks, benefits, and current scientific consensus so they can evaluate their individual recovery options more responsibly.

As WWE continues to invest in the health and longevity of its athletes, the session reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to stay aligned with the latest developments in sports medicine and injury rehabilitation.

