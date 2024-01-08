Triple H Invites Shannon Sharpe To Any WWE Event

Shannon Sharpe has a hugely popular podcast/YouTube show, and this week his show drew a lot of attention for his interview with Katt Williams, in which Katt shared his unfiltered thoughts on comedy legends like Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, and many others.

Sharpe also made headlines after discussing his passion for professional wrestling. Sharpe discussed growing up watching Georgia Championship Wrestling in the video below. Sharpe grew up idolizing Dusty Rhodes, Gordon Solie, Andre The Giant, Bobo Brazil, Ox Baker, Harley Race, and Nick Bockwinkel, among others.

WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque saw the video of Sharpe discussing his wrestling fandom and invited him and the Nightcap crew to a future WWE event.

Triple H stated, “Love the respect and passion for the history of our business. @ShannonSharpe and the @NightcapShow_ crew are welcome to join us at a @WWE event any place, any time.”

Shannon has not yet responded, but perhaps he will accept the invitation and we will see him at a show soon. WrestleMania is not far off.