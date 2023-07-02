Triple H Looking To Sign New WWE Stars, Has Meetings With Potential Signings, More

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly looking to sign new talent.

According to a new report from WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, Triple H met with unnamed wrestlers over the weekend while “trying to sign a few names” to WWE contracts.

It was unclear whether Triple H met with WWE talent to send feelers out to some of their friends in the indies and other promotions, or if he met with international or UK talent while in London for Money In The Bank.

However, it was stated that the weekend meetings “went well” and that WWE officials are attempting not to miss out on acquiring certain wrestlers again.

Recent Fightful Select reports have mentioned an ongoing “hiring freeze” in WWE, but other sources have stated that those reports are false.