Triple H Makes Appearance After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)

Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued after this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown ended, and numerous WWE stars came to the ring. Rey Mysterio led everyone in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Following that, Triple H appeared at ringside and hugged Angle.
