Triple H Makes Appearance After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: @TripleH)

Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued after this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown ended, and numerous WWE stars came to the ring. Rey Mysterio led everyone in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Following that, Triple H appeared at ringside and hugged Angle.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results.

You can watch the post-SmackDown footage below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR