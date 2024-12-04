Triple H On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return: ‘He Was Dying To Come Back’

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE Raw on Monday, after being off television since defeating CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood back in October. Punk shot McIntyre in the head with a toolbox, causing him to be busted open. McIntyre was believed to be injured and needed 16 staples to seal a wound on the top of his head.

WWE decided to give him some time off for recovery. McIntyre returned at the end of Raw and attacked Sami Zayn. According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s return was not expected so soon.

According to those backstage at Raw, McIntyre returned a couple weeks sooner than scheduled due to Bronson Reed’s injury at Survivor Series. While speaking with Sports Illustrated at a Netflix media event, Triple H discussed McIntyre’s return.

“He was dying to come back,” Triple H said. “He wasn’t hurt, he wasn’t injured. Let’s just give you a little breather here for a second. And whether that’s spending some time at home enjoying your family, whatever that is, or whether that’s, hey, I have this other project I wanna work on. I have this project that Netflix has come up with, I’m gonna work on that. Whatever. Us having that ability to morph and shift things around and keep things fresh, I think is a tremendous opportunity for us. So, I’d look for more of that too.”

McIntyre is listed for WWE’s holiday week live events, which include Madison Square Garden.