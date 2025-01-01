Triple H Reflects On DX’s Lasting Impact Ahead Of WWE’s Move To Netflix

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. He discussed several topics, including the impression he and Shawn Michaels made on a generation of young people with DX.

Triple H said, “We were just talking about this yesterday. We’re moving to Netflix on January 6 with [WWE] Monday Night Raw, so we were at this ‘lunch and learn’ they call it for Netflix yesterday in Los Angeles, and all this media there, and all this stuff, and probably like six different people from media, like high-level media people, came to me and were like, ‘Man, I wanted to come over here and say ‘suck it’ to you so bad, and do the crotch chop.’”

On what DX was doing during the Attitude Era:

“It’s funny that you do stuff at the time when the Attitude Era hit, when the DX stuff took off, when [the crotch chop] hit, you look back at it now and it’s crazy, and it’s so special and all the stuff. But at the time, it was just like what you were doing, and we were just doing it. We were doing our thing.”

