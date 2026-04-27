Triple H Reveals Behind-The-Scenes WWE Decision On Hulk Hogan

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque featured in Netflix’s docuseries “Hulk Hogan: Real American.”

During the episode, he discussed several topics, including the difficult conversation he had with the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Triple H recounted how he was the one to inform Hogan that the company was ending its relationship with him following the revelation of Hogan’s racist comments in 2015.

Triple H said, “At that point, there was still a relationship business-wise between Hulk Hogan and WWE. When all the stuff came out, I’m the guy who had to call and say, ‘We can’t move forward, Terry. We’re done.’ Hogan is one of the biggest legends in the history of this business, that’s undeniable. I didn’t fire Hulk Hogan. I fired Terry Bollea.”

The incident in question arose after a tape featuring Hulk Hogan making racist comments was reported, stemming from a 2007 sex tape. As a result, Hogan was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame and erased from all of WWE’s digital platforms.

However, he was later welcomed back to WWE and reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018. During that year, he was inducted again as part of the nWo, and his match with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III was recognized as the Immortal Moment. Hogan passed away in July of last year.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)