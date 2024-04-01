Triple H Says WWE Is In A Different Era Similar To The “Attitude Era”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Complex’s Joe La Puma on Sneaker Shopping about the excitement surrounding WWE WrestleMania 40.

“You just look back and you go, forty years,” Triple H said. “So forty years as we roll into this. The business is probably…I can look at it different now. I just said a minute ago, we didn’t know it was the Attitude Era at the time. Having lived through that, I can look at right now and say we’re in another era like that. People won’t put a tag on it. We didn’t call it the Attitude Era in the Attitude Era. They’ll put a tag on it later, whatever it is.”

“But if we can maintain, we’re in that same white-hot level of everything’s sold out, everything we’re doing is just clicking. You see, Travis Scott wanting to come in, Bad Bunny wrestling with us, The Rock coming back. Rock’s got a busy schedule. If wrestling’s on the down, he ain’t coming in. So you see that. You see that excitement. WrestleMania 40 will be massive, and we’re gonna do everything we can to make it the biggest WrestleMania in history.”