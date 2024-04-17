Triple H Shares Emotional Video Of Rhea Ripley Moments After She Vacated The Title

The opening segment of this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW saw The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley make her way down to the ring with a sling on her right arm and address the rumors surrounding her injury. Ripley then vacated the Women’s World Championship and got into a heated exchange with Liv Morgan, who many fans consider responsible for Ripley’s injury, before heading to the back.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque then greeted Ripley in the back and hugged Mami as the emotional Judgment Day member was clearly distraught from the entire situation. Triple H took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared the video of their emotional backstage moment, while also writing a personal message.

Triple H wrote, “Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @RheaRipley_WWE will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire @WWEUniverse can be proud of.”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.