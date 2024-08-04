Triple H: “This Year Is Going To Close Out Big”

2024 has been a significant year for WWE. Business is on fire in every metric that matters. WWE is making more money than ever before, with record-breaking attendance and packed venues worldwide.

WWE just wrapped up the highly acclaimed SummerSlam PLE on Saturday night, and as Triple H hinted at the post-event press conference, the company plans to end 2024 on a high note.

Triple H discussed the remaining 2024 PLEs, which included WWE Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, WWE Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Triple H stated, “This year is going to close out big. I’m excited for all of it. The future is bright. This talent is the most amazing roster I think I’ve seen. Most talented, most dedicated. Everybody’s having a blast right now, including me, which is the best part of it, and we’re all just charging ahead. So if what I believe to be true coming is true, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”