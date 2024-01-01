Triple H Touts Several Records Broken By WWE In 2023

2023 was a big year for WWE.

On Monday, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque chimed in on X to explain in some ways just how big it was.

“The Game” released two info-graphics via his official X account that showed some of the many business-related records that the company broke in 2023.

“The biggest year in WWE history. EVER,” he wrote in one X post. “This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the WWE Universe. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…”

The post touted WWE breaking records for their highest social media views ever, highest merchandise revenue ever, highest sponsorship revenue ever, highest premium live event viewership ever and the highest-grossing ticket sales ever.

In an additional info-graphic led post, Triple H touted some of the records broken by the WWE Holiday Live Tour.

“In addition to WWE MSG becoming the highest-grossing domestic non-televised WWE live event of all time, WWE’s Holiday Tour broke records in markets across North America,” he wrote. “What a way to cap off 2023. Grateful to each and every Superstar, crew member and the WWE Universe.”

Check out the posts below.

