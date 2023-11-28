Triple H Was Not At Monday’s WWE RAW

Although WWE had one of the most anticipated RAW episodes in recent memory with the fallout from last Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event, which is expected to be the most-watched episode of the flagship show in 2023 due to the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton, Triple H was not present.

Because of Survivor Series, which featured such big returns, there is a lot of excitement around WWE right now as we approach 2024 and WrestleMania season, which begins in January with the Royal Rumble.

Top matches on the card included Randy Orton vs. Dominick Mysterio in the main event, Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY in a Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match.

According to PWInsider, Triple H did not attend Monday Night RAW. Bruce Prichard was in charge of the show. The reason he wasn’t there was that he was called away on “other WWE business,” and his absence was expected.

Triple H is expected to appear on Friday’s SmackDown, which will feature the return of Logan Paul.