Triple H and WWE Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Vic Joseph and Booker T paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 38.

Vic Joseph sends prayers to Jay Brisco's family on NXT. pic.twitter.com/DLutjuQjHG — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 18, 2023

Although Jay never worked for WWE, his passing is felt throughout the wrestling world, and WWE’s decision to acknowledge him on the air is very classy.

On his Twitter account, Triple H paid tribute to Jay Briscoe. Triple H tweeted, “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

Jay’s death has affected everyone in the wrestling world because he was loved by so many people who knew him or watched his matches.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Jay Briscoe’s family and friends.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below: