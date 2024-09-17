Trish Stratus Discusses What She Thinks Could Improve The WWE Women’s Division

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke at a panel during Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024 about what she believes could improve the WWE women’s division.

“I think I would like to have a little bit more focus on characters. I feel like for sure now, there’s way more opportunities for women, obviously. We see them main eventing all the time, we see them in high-profile matches, but I think what we had back in the day was a lot of more character stuff, and you got to know these characters, the fans could really resonate with the character a little bit more.

Now, they’re just having these great matches, but there’s no backstory as much as there was back in the day, so I think character development would be one thing I’d like to focus on.”



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)