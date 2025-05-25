Two Big MITB Qualifiers Added To Stacked Lineup For WWE Raw On 5/26

Two big Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches have been announced for Monday’s WWE Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video on social media on Sunday to announce Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta and Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor as a pair of Men’s Money In The Bank qualifiers for the May 26 episode.

Also scheduled for the 5/26 show in Tampa, FL. is Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa, as well as New Day vs. War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag-Team titles.

Join us here on Monday night for live WWE Raw results.