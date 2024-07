Two matches are official for next week’s WWE SmackDown.

On the July 5 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a pair of matches were announced for next week’s show in Worcester, MA.

Scheduled for the show on July 12 is Nia Jax vs. Michin, as well as Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto in tag-team action.

