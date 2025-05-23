Two Major Hurdles Could Delay WWE’s WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas Plans

While Las Vegas has emerged as the front-runner to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026, new information reveals that two major logistical challenges could complicate WWE’s current plans, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This update follows Thursday’s report confirming that WrestleMania 42 will no longer be held in New Orleans, despite the city previously being announced as the host. As noted by NOLA.com, WWE leadership reportedly prefers Las Vegas due to the overwhelming success of WrestleMania 41 in the market.

Meltzer reports that Allegiant Stadium — home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders — has April 18 and 19, 2026 earmarked for the two-night WrestleMania event. However, two significant obstacles must be resolved before plans can move forward.

The first major issue is a concert booking conflict.

“There is a concert booked at the stadium that has not been announced that makes the moving in and setting up the stadium too tight,” Meltzer wrote. “Those in charge of the stadium have attempted to move the concert date, but the promoters have said they have a contract and have been unwilling to move.”

Given WWE’s extensive production setup for WrestleMania, any interference with venue access and staging timelines is a serious concern.

The second challenge involves Fan Experience events, which have become a staple of WrestleMania weekend.

“The Las Vegas Convention Center, which hosted WWE fan events for WrestleMania 41, has limited space for that weekend due to another event,” Meltzer noted.

As a result, WWE may be forced to downsize its fan activation footprint or relocate to an alternate venue, such as Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

While no official announcement has been made regarding WrestleMania 42’s final location, Las Vegas remains the leading contender. Sources suggest negotiations are ongoing, and WWE is working through these venue-related challenges behind the scenes.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for breaking updates on WrestleMania 42’s location, ticketing, and the latest developments surrounding WWE’s 2026 mega-event plans.