Two Matches Added To Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

Two matches have been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW.

The first match will see “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley take on “Big” Bronson Reed in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, while the second match will see LA Knight battle Ivar also in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Already announced for the show is Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, “Main Event” Jey Uso and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match and R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh in a singles match.