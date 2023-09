You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week’s show, WWE confirmed a big tag-team bout pitting LWO duo Santos Escobar and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio taking on The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Previously announced for the show is IYO SKY vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship.

