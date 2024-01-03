Two New Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Two new matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Mariah May announced her AEW TV in-ring debut for Wednesday’s Dynamite. In an update, Queen Amnita has been announced as her opponent.

Also announced for the first Dynamite of 2024 tomorrow night is Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship, as well as the fallout from this past Saturday’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view.

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark, NJ

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@MariahMayx vs Queen @amisylle International wrestling star Mariah May, inspired by her idol Timeless Toni Storm, makes her highly anticipated @AEW debut vs rising star Queen Aminata TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/eAVRSmZIpx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024