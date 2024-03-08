Two WWE Hall Of Famers Were “Blown Away” By Will Ospreay’s Performance At AEW Revolution

As seen at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his first match under the company’s contract.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat had never seen Ospreay wrestle until the Revolution PPV.

Meltzer stated the following about their reactions to Ospreay’s performance:

“One top AEW star who knows all three described it to us as that they had heard of him, of course, and knew all the praise he had gotten, but had never seen him wrestle and were blown away with just how good he and the match was. Flair said that Ospreay was unbelievable as a wrestler.”

Meltzer ended up giving the match a *****3/4 rating.