Two WWE Stars Expected To Turn Heel Soon

After this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable is officially a heel going forward, and he might not be the only one.

Gable challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship in the show’s main event. Earlier in the night, Gable was working out in the ring with The Creed Brothers, and he described it as validation and vindication for his WWE career.

Zayn fell during the main event. After the match, Gable raised Zayn’s hand before delivering a German suplex to the fan favorite on the floor and tossing him into the ring post. As the show ended, he put him in an ankle lock.

On the same show, The Creeds lost a Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match to #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), which also featured The New Day.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The belief going around is that the Creeds are going heel to form a unit with Gable.”